10 Technologies that Bring the Family Closer

With retail video stores going the way of the dodo, what will happen to family movie night? As long as you have an Internet connection and a device capable of streaming movies on your TV, you can still gather everyone together for movie night. Best of all, you won't even have to worry about remembering to send the flick back in the mail the next day or dropping it off at the video store before 7 p.m.

You've got several options for entertaining the clan. Netflix has thousands of selections (including new releases) available for instant viewing, and as long as you have at least a two-DVD-at-a-time subscription, you can start browsing and watching immediately. You can also digitally rent movies and TV shows from outfits like Amazon and iTunes, and although their selection of new releases is better, you have to pay per rental. You can also stream free movies from sites like Hulu to your TVs, but you'll have to endure a few commercials for the privilege.

