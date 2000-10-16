PrevNEXT
How Video Game Systems Work

By: Jeff Tyson  |  Updated: Feb 11, 2021

Metal Gear Solid 4
The software used on these dedicated computer systems has evolved amazingly from the simple rectangular blips used in Pong. Games today feature richly textured, full-color graphics, awesome sound and complex interaction between player and system. The increased storage capacity of the cartridges and discs allows game developers to include incredibly detailed graphics and CD-quality soundtracks. Several of the video game systems have built-in special effects that add features like unique lighting or texture mapping in real-time.

There is a huge variety of games available. Here are just a few of the games you can play on the most popular consoles:

Playstation 3

Grand Theft Auto IV
FIFA Soccer 08
Marvel Ultimate Alliance
Xbox 360

Halo 3
Call of Duty 4
LEGO Star Wars II
Guitar Hero III
Wii

Mario Kart Wii
Super Mario Galaxy
Rock Band
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Now let's compare console specs.

