How Netflix's Password Crackdown Will Stop Moochers

" " After a big loss in subscribers (and revenue) in Q1 2022, Netflix announced it was cracking down on password sharing. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Well, it's here. Netflix is finally taking back its accounts and cracking down on password sharing. If you're still mooching off your best friend's mom's account but need to keep up with the latest season of "Love is Blind" or mediocre stand-up comedy specials, then you better prepare to budget for your own subscription next year.

In the words of young Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series "The Crown," "I'm strong. I can cope with the truth. I just demand to know the truth." The truth is that Netflix password–sharing is gone for good.

Though Netflix's Q1 shareholder letter stated the streaming platform has 222 million households that pay for the service, the company estimated that accounts were being shared with an additional 100 million households globally — and it's affecting the bottom line. In the Q3 shareholder letter Netflix said it would begin a "thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing" in "early 2023."