How to Cancel Netflix

" " Canceling your Netflix account will take you less time than it does to choose a show to stream. HowStuffWorks

With seemingly every major network launching its own streaming service, you might be thinking about canceling Netflix, the O.G. streaming platform, loose. And now might be as good a time as ever.

Assuming you have your own Netflix account and aren't watching reruns of "Schitt's Creek" on your ex's dime, canceling Netflix is easy. Here's how you do it in probably less time than it'll take to pick something to watch.

Advertisement

1: Log In to Your Account

First, you need to log in online. Whether you subscribe to Netflix's streaming services or are still using the DVD plan, to cancel head to the Account page on the top righthand corner of the screen.

2: Cancel

Just beneath "membership and billing" on the left side of the screen click the "Cancel Membership" button on the Account page.

3: Confirm

Before you can confirm, you'll be given the choice between finishing your cancellation and downgrading to a cheaper plan. The Basic plan costs $8.99 a month, while the Premium is a bit more at $17.99/month.

4: Complete

If you're ready to pull the plug — or, push the button — then do it. Cancel your account. Pro-tip: You'll be able to watch Netflix until the end of your current billing period.