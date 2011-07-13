How to Set up Wi-Fi for the Nintendo DS

You can play online-capable games with other players from anywhere in the world on your Nintendo DS. Simply connect your Nintendo DS to a Wi-Fi connection by following steps below, and you'll be gaming online in no time.

Insert an online-capable game into your Nintendo DS [source: Jordan ].

Turn on the system and access the game's main menu.

Select Nintendo WFC . If you don't see that option, check the game's manual for more information.

Touch the option on the screen to enter the Wi-Fi connection settings [source: Nintendo ].

Ready . Any settings that have never been used will read None [source: Erase Settings [source: Locate the three connections where you can save different settings. If your Nintendo DS has already been connected to a Wi-Fi network for one or more of the settings, those settings will say. Any settings that have never been used will read[source: Jordan ]. If there is already an existing connection that isn't working or if you just want to clear out the old connections and start fresh, touch[source: Nintendo ].

Select one of the empty connections to access the settings [source: Jordan ].

Search for an Access Point on the Connection Settings screen. Your DS will search for any wireless networks in the area [source: Tapon thescreen. Your DS will search for any wireless networks in the area [source: Nintendo ]. The list will include the network's name, signal strength and security status [source: Jordan ]. Unsecured networks will have a blue padlock in an unlocked position. Networks with WEP security will be signified by a locked red padlock. You'll have to enter a security key to access these networks. A gray locked padlock indicates WPA security, which isn't compatible with your Nintendo DS.

Connect to an unsecured network by touching OK , Save Settings and then Yes after tapping the network name.

OK. Touch OK again, Save Settings and then Yes [source: Unlock a red padlock by tapping the network name. Enter the WEP security key into the empty field and select. Touchagain,and then[source: Nintendo ].

You're ready to play online with your friends!

