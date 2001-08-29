How Stun Guns Work

" "

One of the newer stun weapons is the liquid stun gun. These devices work the same way as Taser guns except they use a liquid stream to conduct electricity rather than extended wires.

The gun is hooked up to a tank of highly conductive liquid, typically a mixture of water, salt and various other conductive elements. When you pull the trigger, electrical current travels from the gun, through the liquid stream, to the attacker.

­ These guns have a longer firing range than Taser guns, and you can shoot them many times in succession. They are generally more cumbersome than Taser guns, however, because you need to cart the conductive liquid around. High-powered guns work with vehicle-mounted water cannons, while portable models typically include a water tank backpack. Many portable units use the same sort of water pumping system as Super Soaker squirt guns.

Today, stun weaponry is a rapidly growing field of invention. Law enforcement and military forces need non-lethal weapons to subdue angry mobs without racking up civilian casualties. Many citizens who are concerned for their safety but aren't comfortable with firearms are seeking out reliable "safe weapons." As this technology advances, the prospect of Star Trek-type phasers doesn't seem so far-fetched. The teleporter, however, is another story...

Stun Belt In addition to incapacitating violent citizens out on the street, stun technology is also used to subdue criminals behind bars. There are prisons around the world that use stun-belt devices to keep their inmates in line, and to intimidate them. Stun belts are basically stun guns that are already attached to potential offenders. Corrections officers carry a remote-control unit that operates the stun weapon. If an inmate becomes unruly, the officers activate the belt, which applies a high-voltage charge to the inmate's kidneys. While the inmate is stunned, officers may drag him back to his cell. Read More

