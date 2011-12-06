The 5 Cheapest & Easiest DIY Laptop Stands (That Are Actually Cool)

Cost: Between $2 and $10, depending on how fancy you get

Time: 10-20 minutes

Advertisement

How about a door stop, a couple magnets and some glue. That's really easy, really cheap, and actually can be pretty stylish! These magnetic feet can be crafted quickly, and popped on and off when you need them. This also works with things that just prop up the back; for instance, we've seen a couple wine corks do the trick just fine.