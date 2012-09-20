Can a TV be transparent?

I think the idea of flexible, super-thin transparent TV screens is really cool. But what I really want to have is a TV without a screen, one that projects images on the inside of my eyeglass lenses or, better yet, creates three-dimensional holograms around me. Throw in some haptic technology that would create tactile sensations and super-vivid audio, and we could have reality TV programs that actually would seem like reality.

