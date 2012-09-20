Can a TV be transparent?

Author's Note
I think the idea of flexible, super-thin transparent TV screens is really cool. But what I really want to have is a TV without a screen, one that projects images on the inside of my eyeglass lenses or, better yet, creates three-dimensional holograms around me. Throw in some haptic technology that would create tactile sensations and super-vivid audio, and we could have reality TV programs that actually would seem like reality.
Related Articles
Sources
- Antonaidis, Homer. "Overview of OLED Display Technology." Ieee.org. 2003. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/cpmt/presentations/cpmt0401a.pdf
- Baldwin, Roberto. "Transparent TV: Insanely Cool, But Why?" Gizmodo.com.au. Jan. 11, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.gizmodo.com.au/2012/01/transparent-tv-insanely-cool-but-why/
- Blau, John. "German Researchers Say 'Minority Report' Transparent Screens Possible." PCWorld.com. March 30, 2006. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.pcworld.com/article/125271/article.html
- Bonnington, Christina. "Video: Samsung's Transparent Display: Touch-Controlled, Eco-Friendly." Wired.com. Jan. 17, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.wired.com/gadgetlab/2012/01/samsung-transparent-lcd/
- Kanellos, Michael. "Seven Reasons Why OLED TVs Could Really Be Real This Time." Forbes.com. Jan. 12, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelkanellos/2012/01/12/seven-reasons-why-oled-tvs-could-really-be-real/2/
- Lai, Eric. "Samsung Shows Off See-Through Screens at CES." PCWorld.com. Jan. 7, 2010. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.pcworld.com/article/186240/smasung_shows_off_see_through_screens_at_ces.html
- Maxwell, Adrienne. "How Does an OLED TV Work?" Hometheaterreview.com. April 23, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://hometheaterreview.com/how-does-an-oled-tv-work/
- Owen, Pamela. "Coming to a Store Near You: A Flat-Screen TV That Can Be Rolled Up and Put in Your Pocket." Dailymail.co.uk. Dec. 12, 2011. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2072683/Sony-OLED-Flat-screen-TV-rolled-pocket.html
- Savov, Vlad. "Hype-emitting diodes: can anyone ship an OLED TV?" The Verge. Sept. 3, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.theverge.com/2012/9/3/3288377/oled-tv-hype-emitting-diodes
- Tomcruise.com. "More Minority Report Technology Comes to Transparent Displays." Tomcruise.com. Jan. 17, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://www.tomcruise.com/blog/2011/01/17/minority-report-technology-displays/
- Wehner, Mike. "This transparent HDTV is straight out of the future, and could soon appear in your living room." Yahoo.com. May 15, 2012. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://news.yahoo.com/blogs/technology-blog/transparent-hdtv-straight-future-could-soon-appear-living-191148205.html
- Yamamoto, Mike. "Sony Debuts Flexible TV Screen." CNET News. May 24, 2007. (Sept. 18, 2012) http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-9722721-1.html
Advertisement