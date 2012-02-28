5 Ways Technology Is Helping Us Preserve Family Memories

Ever since we figured out how to take an image and develop it, we've been preserving family memories. Early photos were very formal and served as a visual record for families to save. As technology advanced, pictures became cheaper and easier to produce, so the images evolved into more than the standard once-a-year family photo.
Video cameras then came along to further document family memories in greater, moving-picture detail, and with the advent of digital technology, people are able to capture anything in the moment directly onto their cell phone or pocket-sized camera. These advances have made preserving memories an everyday occurrence, so family histories can be shared for generations to come.
Advertisement