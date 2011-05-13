How do you delete apps on an iPod Touch?

If you've got some applications (apps) on your iPod that you're not using and you'd like to get rid of them, here's what you have to do. First, locate the app you want to delete and tap it, pressing down lightly for a few seconds. You'll see that the application icon will start to wriggle, and a small X will appear in the top left-hand corner of each application you want to delete. Tap the X icon, and you'll get a dialog box asking you to confirm. Tap the Delete button on the dialog box, and the app will disappear.

Be aware that there are some apps that come with the iPhone that you can't delete, such as Maps, Safari, Stocks and Weather. What you can do is to move them to another screen so they won't clutter up your prime space. If you delete an app that you paid for and afterward decide you want it back, the app store allows you to download it again for free.