Inside a Cordless Telephone

Cordless phones have been around awhile, but have you ever looked inside of one? See the next few pages as we take apart this cordless phone.
Parts of the GE cordless phone's handset, showing the fronts of the circuit boards
Parts of the GE cordless phone's handset, showing the backs of the circuit boards, the speaker, microphone, ringer and battery
Circuit board in the base of the GE cordless phone
Close-up of handset's keypad circuit board with attached microphone and buzzer
Close-up view of the speaker in the GE cordless telephone handset
LED indicator light on the handset of the GE cordless phone.
Close-up of the speaker with the top removed
Close-up of the speaker's plastic membrane with attached wire coil. To learn more about all the parts of a cordless phone, see How Cordless Telephones Work.