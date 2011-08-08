5 Multitasking Apps

" " Some apps can be used for more than just fun, music and games. They can also make our lives a lot easier by increasing our productivity and organization skills. Adam Hester/ Getty Images

Remember when phones just made phone calls? These days, we use our phones for just about everything, including the occasional call. Apps for iOS and Android products allow us to send text messages, browse the Internet, map out our trips, listen to music and do just about everything else under the sun. Now, the smartphone market has spun off the tablet market, giving us the same powerful apps on a bigger screen.

But apps can be used for more than just fun, music and games. They can also make our lives a lot easier by increasing our productivity and organization skills. Many apps can also be used with other ones simultaneously and run in the background while you're taking on other tasks -- a process called multitasking.

In this article we'll list five great multitasking apps for iOS and Android that will help you manage your life better and take full advantage of your device's capabilities.