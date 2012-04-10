5 Plant Photography Tips

It's a balmy summer day. The temperature's hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 degrees Celsius); the sun is out and a light breeze perfectly balances out the heat. What better day to go outside and photograph nature? Well, problem: That breeze will keep flowers and other plants from sitting still. You can wait for the breeze to die down and hope Mother Nature behaves. Another option: Shoot with a high shutter speed. The camera shutter will be open for a very short period of time, minimizing the chances of motion ruining a photograph. But the windier it is, the less likely that is to work.

Here's a better solution: Fight the wind! Or, more accurately, prepare ways to block it. There are a couple ways to combat the wind when shooting flowers or other plants. First: Consider a wind break to calm the air around your subject. For example, a tripod positioned between a flower and the wind can prop up a piece of cardboard or a light reflector to block air currents. If the breeze is mild, even a strategically positioned backpack may be enough to secure a good shot.

A remote trigger or shutter used in combination with a tripod is great for plant photography, especially when dealing with wind. Touching a camera always introduces a small degree of shake; because nature photographs are often taken at fairly low shutter speeds, minimizing shake as much as possible is a good thing. And when there's a breeze, you never know how long you'll have to wait for that perfect moment to snap a picture. With a remote trigger, you don't have to hover over the camera -- just set up a comfy position and keep the shutter button in hand.