5 Plant Photography Tips

Plant photography is an exercise in celebrating color. Whether it's the vibrant red of a rose or the deep purple of a violet, colorful flowers and lush landscapes dominate nature photography. Indoor lighting requires piles of equipment to compare to natural light -- it's hard to beat the outdoors on a sunny day.
Capturing the beauty of a flower garden or forest isn't quite as simple as pointing and shooting. No matter how inherently beautiful the subject, all photographs still require an eye for composition and the right equipment. Indoors, lighting is a hassle, but it's actually possible for natural lighting to be too bright! Wind also presents a challenge: Plants aren't exactly known to stand still when even the lightest breeze blows through.
Advertisement
Want to photograph your garden? Planning a tropical vacation with a DSLR in tow? Brush up on the art of plant photography with five tips on using lighting, depth of field and the right equipment for the job.