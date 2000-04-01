How VCRs Work

" "

A VCR tape is pretty intricate device in its own right, and it's a classic miracle of mass production. It is amazing what you can buy for $2!

If you take a video tape apart, you will find that it contains:

The top and bottom pieces of the outer shell

A moving, spring-loaded door to protect the tape

Two spools to hold the tape

An 800-foot (244-m) long, 1/2-inch (1.3-cm) wide piece of oxide-coated Mylar tape that acts as the recording medium

Several low-friction rollers to guide the tape across the front of the shell

Two spring-loaded locks to prevent the tape from unrolling inside the cassette

Several screws to hold the whole thing together

­ When the tape is inserted into a VCR, the VCR uses a lever to release and open the door, exposing the tape. It also inserts a pin into the hole to disengage the two locks on the spools. At that point, the drive can extract the tape and play it.