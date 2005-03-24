How OLEDs Work

Small Molecule OLED vs. Polymer OLED

The types of molecules used by Kodak scientists in 1987 in the first OLEDs were small organic molecules. Although small molecules emitted bright light, scientists had to deposit them onto the substrates in a vacuum (an expensive manufacturing process called vacuum deposition -- see previous section).

Since 1990, researchers have been using large polymer molecules to emit light. Polymers can be made less expensively and in large sheets, so they are more suitable for large-screen displays.