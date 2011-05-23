How do you move the icons on your iPhone?

The volume of applications on your iPhone will pile up pretty quickly. First, Apple pre-installs a fair number and then you seem to add countless more. Before you know it, you'll have pages of apps on your iPhone. If you want to enjoy the use of your iPhone, prioritize. You'll probably need to access a GPS app more often than the flickering lighter app you need to call for an encore at a concert - and that's just one example.

If you want to rearrange where different iPhone app icons appear, follow these simple steps.

Turn on and unlock your iPhone. It should go directly to your first Applications page. If you aren't on your first Applications page, hit the "Home" button once to get there. Now, you need to "turn on" the mechanism that will allow you to move icons. Press your finger on any Application's icon and wait for all the icons to begin to jiggle. Once the icons start jiggling, they can now be moved. Hold your finger on the icon you want to move and drag it to its new position. The other icons will move to make room for it.

If you want to move the application's icon to a new page, then continue dragging the icon to the side of the screen until the next page appears. Drop the icon on the new page where you want it. If you want to move the icon back further (not just on to the previous page), then once you move one page back, drop the icon in the center of the page. Don't lift your finger just yet, but start dragging it again toward the side of the screen. Continue doing this until you get to the page where you want this icon. Drag the icon to the far right to move it forward a page or to the far left to move back a page. Once you've got the icon moved, lift your finger from the icon and hit the "Home" button. You should see the icons stop jiggling and your changes should now be saved.