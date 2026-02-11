What's the Most Secure Phone Available to U.S. Consumers?

By: Grant Virellan  |  Feb 11, 2026
A combination of the right hardware, software, and habits can help you keep your digital footprint secure. Garun .Prdt / Shutterstock

Choosing the most secure phone means balancing software, hardware and long-term support. Secure smartphones protect sensitive data with encryption, strict access controls and clear limits on tracking.

This guide compares the most secure smartphones available today and explains which security features matter most for different users and threat models.

Not every secure device fits every digital life. Some phones favor maximum transparency and complete control, while others focus on a good balance between privacy and app compatibility. Most users benefit from regular security updates, strong data encryption, and a secure operating system.

Contents
  1. Purism Librem 5
  2. Google Pixel Phones
  3. iPhone 17
  4. Older iPhone Models
  5. Samsung Galaxy Phones
  6. Google Pixel With Custom OS
  7. Librem 5 With Hardware Kill Switches Enabled
  8. Samsung Galaxy for Enterprise Users
  9. Pixel Phones: A Solid Fit for Most Users
  10. Other Devices With Stock Android

1. Purism Librem 5

The Purism Librem 5 focuses on privacy and security above all else. It runs a custom OS built on open source software and uses hardware kill switches to physically disconnect the camera, microphone, Wi-Fi, cellular modem and Bluetooth.

The Librem 5 separates the WiFi/Bluetooth and cellular modems onto separate M.2 cards, and it supports an optional OpenPGP smart card to store cryptographic keys that cannot be extracted from the card.

2. Google Pixel Phones

Google Pixel phones receive regular security updates and have published OS and security update commitments that vary by model. For example, Pixel 8 and later phones get updates for seven years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the U.S.

Pixel phones run stock Android with verified boot, a secure element and advanced data encryption. Lockdown turns off notifications, fingerprint (or face recognition) unlocking, and Extend Unlock while on your lock screen.

3. iPhone 17

The latest iPhone (as of writing this article) offers strong security and privacy through tight hardware and software integration.

Apple uses a secure element, provides end-to-end encryption for iMessage and FaceTime, and it supports two-factor authentication for accounts. Reduced tracking features limit corporate tracking across apps.

4. Older iPhone Models

Older iPhones still deliver solid mobile security for users who keep software up to date. While it lacks some newer protections, it maintains a secure environment, encrypted messaging and consistent security support. App compatibility remains excellent.

5. Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung Galaxy devices combine Android OS flexibility with enterprise-grade protections.

Samsung Message Guard is designed to help prevent zero-click attacks on messaging applications, while Knox provides security certifications and enterprise remote management solutions for corporate use. Regular security updates improve long-term protection.

6. Google Pixel With Custom OS

Some users install alternative operating systems on Google Pixel hardware. A custom OS can reduce tracking and increase control, though app compatibility with Google Play may drop.

This approach suits advanced users who understand their threat model.

7. Librem 5 With Hardware Kill Switches Enabled

Using all kill switches on the Librem 5 physically disconnects power to the cellular modem, WLAN/Bluetooth, and camera/microphone hardware.

Purism states that the Librem 5’s hardware kill switches physically disconnect power to the cellular modem, WLAN/Bluetooth, and camera/microphone, and that engaging all three kill switches also disables GPS and other sensors in Lockdown mode.

This setup sacrifices convenience for best security.

8. Samsung Galaxy for Enterprise Users

Samsung Galaxy phones work well in professional fields that require security certifications and remote management.

Hardware-backed key storage (available on select devices), data encryption, and strict access policies can help protect corporate data.

Pixel Phones: A Solid Fit for Most Users

For most users, Pixel phones offer the best security balance. Strong software support, a secure operating system, and reliable camera and hardware performance make them practical secure smartphones without extreme tradeoffs.

Other Devices With Stock Android

Other devices running stock Android can still be secure if they receive regular security updates. Without guaranteed long-term security update support, security depends heavily on manufacturer support and user behavior.

