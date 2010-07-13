How Microsoft Kinect Works

" " The Microsoft Kinect sensor as shown in a press briefing in June 2010 Michal Czerwonka/ Getty Images

The innovative technology behind Kinect is a combination of hardware and software contained within the Kinect sensor accessory that can be added to any existing Xbox 360. The Kinect sensor is a flat black box that sits on a small platform, placed on a table or shelf near the television you're using with your Xbox 360. Newer Xbox 360s have a Kinect port from which the device can draw power, but the Kinect sensor comes with a power supply at no additional charge for users of older Xbox 360 models. For a video game to use the features of the hardware, it must also use the proprietary layer of Kinect software that enables body and voice recognition from the Kinect sensor [source: Rule].

There's a trio of hardware innovations working together within the Kinect sensor:

Color VGA video camera - This video camera aids in facial recognition and other detection features by detecting three color components: red, green and blue. Microsoft calls this an "RGB camera" referring to the color components it detects.

Depth sensor - An infrared projector and a monochrome CMOS (complimentary metal-oxide semiconductor) sensor work together to "see" the room in 3-D regardless of the lighting conditions.

Multi-array microphone - This is an array of four microphones that can isolate the voices of the players from the noise in the room. This allows the player to be a few feet away from the microphone and still use voice controls.

A further look at the technical specifications for Kinect reveal that both the video and depth sensor cameras have a 640 x 480-pixel resolution and run at 30 FPS (frames per second). The specifications also suggest that you should allow about 6 feet (1.8 meters) of play space between you and the Kinect sensor, though this could vary depending on where you put the sensor [source: Microsoft Store].

