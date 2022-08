How to Upload Videos from a Camcorder

Attach your camcorder to your computer. This is done by connecting the USB cable to the appropriate ports in the camcorder and the computer. Depending on your computer, the port will be either in the back or the front of the system unit. Once you have connected the camcorder to the computer, turn the camcorder on. If you have misplaced your USB cable, you can still upload videos from your camcorder to your computer. Simply take the memory card out of your camcorder and insert it into the memory card reader in your computer. The memory card holds your camcorder's data and can transfer the information onto your computer [source: Microsoft ].