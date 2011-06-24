With so much new technology on the market, it's difficult to know what flat panel TV will suit you best. Plasma and LCD are two popular types of TVs that each has its strengths and weaknesses. It's important for you to assess your viewing preferences to ensure that you purchase a high quality TV that will provide you with your ideal viewing needs. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to tell the difference between plasma and LCD.

Color contrast One of the first differences that people point out about plasmas and LCDs is the color contrast -- making blacks blacker and whites whiter. Because of the way that plasma TVs are designed, they're better at delivering sharper color levels than LCD displays. If you're a TV and movie enthusiast, having distinct color contrast is a must [source: One of the first differences that people point out about plasmas and LCDs is the color contrast -- making blacks blacker and whites whiter. Because of the way that plasma TVs are designed, they're better at delivering sharper color levels than LCD displays. If you're a TV and movie enthusiast, having distinct color contrast is a must [source: Miller ].

Space and energy conservation Those who want to be energy efficient should consider the amount of power that your TV is going to use. When comparing the same size TV screens, LCDs are proven to be more energy efficient than plasmas. As well, LCDs tend to be thinner and lighter than plasmas with the same size screen [source: Those who want to be energy efficient should consider the amount of power that your TV is going to use. When comparing the same size TV screens, LCDs are proven to be more energy efficient than plasmas. As well, LCDs tend to be thinner and lighter than plasmas with the same size screen [source: Kindig ].

Motion handling When tech critics discuss the issue of motion handling, they're referring to how motion is displayed on the TV screen. Ideally, the motion should be natural and crisp. When motion handling is impaired, the actions appear blurry or lagging. There is a general consensus that plasmas outperform LCD displays in the area of motion handling. If you're an avid sports viewer, precise and clean motion handling is necessary [source: When tech critics discuss the issue of motion handling, they're referring to how motion is displayed on the TV screen. Ideally, the motion should be natural and crisp. When motion handling is impaired, the actions appear blurry or lagging. There is a general consensus that plasmas outperform LCD displays in the area of motion handling. If you're an avid sports viewer, precise and clean motion handling is necessary [source: Kindig ].

Price Plasma screens are generally cheaper than LCDs. Sometimes the price difference can be quite large, with a plasma screen costing $1000 less than a comparable LCD [source: Plasma screens are generally cheaper than LCDs. Sometimes the price difference can be quite large, with a plasma screen costing $1000 less than a comparable LCD [source: Miller ]. //]]]]> ]]>