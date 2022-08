How to Turn Your PC into a TV

[b]Install the TV signal[/b] Physically install your hardware to give your computer screen a TV signal. This can be done with a number of devices. Which one you choose will depend on how much you want to spend and the quality of your PC. Choose between a TV tuner card (with or without a graphics card, depending on your computer's capabilities) and an external TV tuner box. The TV tuner card needs to be installed by a professional, but it provides you with a clear connection to TV channels. The external TV tuner box can easily be installed by connecting to your computer's USB port , but the connection is slower, giving you a lower resolution image.