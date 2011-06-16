How to Connect a Turntable to a Laptop

A turntable is a circular revolving plate that supports a record as it's played [source: Oxford]. Recording from a turntable to a laptop involves connecting the audio output connection on the player to the audio input connection on the computer. You will need a preamplifier before you can connect your turntable to your laptop to ensure decent volume. If you're using a turntable that's part of a stereo stack it will already have a preamplifier. However, if you're using a stand-alone turntable you'll need to purchase a preamplifier, which is also called a receiver [source: Norton].

Here's how to connect a stand-alone turntable to your laptop. In addition to your turntable and your laptop, you'll need two RCA cables. These are single or multiple connector cables used to connect audio and video equipment [source: Do it Yourself].

