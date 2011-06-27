No matter how good your intentions are, it's most likely that you won't be doing much with that old television set sitting in your garage, attic or basement. And when the time comes to throw it out, you may be producing hazardous waste. Old TVs contain up to 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) of toxins! Instead, consider donating or trading in your old TV. You may be able help needy families, save the environment or get cash back. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to recycle TVs.

Donations There are many local school, community centers and charities that are ready to take your used TV sets and donate them to less fortunate families. You can drop the TV off or schedule for someone to come and pick it up. Contact a local nonprofit organization to find a suitable home for that TV you're no longer using [source: There are many local school, community centers and charities that are ready to take your used TV sets and donate them to less fortunate families. You can drop the TV off or schedule for someone to come and pick it up. Contact a local nonprofit organization to find a suitable home for that TV you're no longer using [source: Consumer Reports ].

Trade In Some electronics manufacturers have implemented recycling or trade-in programs in an effort to give back to the community and take responsibility for their toll on the environment. You simply send in your used electronics so that the parts can be recycled. Or you can choose to trade in your used TV for cash [source: Some electronics manufacturers have implemented recycling or trade-in programs in an effort to give back to the community and take responsibility for their toll on the environment. You simply send in your used electronics so that the parts can be recycled. Or you can choose to trade in your used TV for cash [source: Toshiba ].

Recycling Sites With the emergence of hi-tech TVs, there have been a lot of homes throwing out their dated and broken TV sets. The electronics' waste seeps dangerous toxins -- including lead and mercury -- into the ground. But now you can safely dispose of your old electronics. Contact your local city hall to find out if there's a statewide recycling program. Getting rid of those old TVs properly will be of no charge to you or the environment [source: With the emergence of hi-tech TVs, there have been a lot of homes throwing out their dated and broken TV sets. The electronics' waste seeps dangerous toxins -- including lead and mercury -- into the ground. But now you can safely dispose of your old electronics. Contact your local city hall to find out if there's a statewide recycling program. Getting rid of those old TVs properly will be of no charge to you or the environment [source: Le ].