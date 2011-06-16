How to Connect a RF Modulator

It seems as if every home garage across the country has an old, unused TV set sitting inside. People don't use them because they think that they can't use today's technology -- including VCRs, DVDs, MP3 players, camcorders and gaming systems -- on the old set. With a radio frequency (RF) modulator, it's all possible. The modulator converts the picture and sound coming from your DVD or gaming system and displays it on the old TV screen [source: Giles]. Just read the tips listed below and learn about how to connect an RF modulator to your used -- but useful! -- TV set.

Connecting a Stereo or TV Connecting an RF modulator takes only seconds, but you have to make sure that you connect the proper plugs to the proper outlet jacks. If you're connecting the RF modulator to a stereo or TV, take the three plugs that are connected to the modulator and plug them into the video and audio output jacks on the stereo system. There will be corresponding colors on both the plugs and the output jacks so you know where to put each plug. Plug the modulator's electricity cord into a power outlet. Turn both the modulator and the stereo or TV on to check that you connected them properly [source: JASCO ].

Connecting to another VHF Input Source Connecting your RF modulator to both a TV set and a VCR, DVD or cable box is easy. Start by disconnecting the VHF input source's 75-ohm cable from the TV's terminal and connecting it to the terminal in the back of the modulator marked ANT IN. Then take a 75-ohm coaxial cable (often provided with the RF modulator, or it can be purchased at any electronics store) and connect it on the modulator's terminal marked TO TV terminal and to the TVs terminal marked 75-ohm VHF/UHF. Plug the modulator's electricity cord into a power outlet. Turn on all three devices to ensure that you connected them properly [source: JASCO ].