How to Connect a RF Modulator

Connecting an RF modulator takes only seconds, but you have to make sure that you connect the proper plugs to the proper outlet jacks. If you're connecting the RF modulator to a stereo or TV, take the three plugs that are connected to the modulator and plug them into the video and audio output jacks on the stereo system. There will be corresponding colors on both the plugs and the output jacks so you know where to put each plug. Plug the modulator's electricity cord into a power outlet. Turn both the modulator and the stereo or TV on to check that you connected them properly [source: JASCO ].