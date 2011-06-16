How to Connect a DVR to a TV

A digital video recorder (DVR) enables you to record programs from your television. DVRs are versatile and make it more user-friendly to record and play back TV programs [source: Britannica]. DVRs allow you to watch one show while recording another one at the same time or to record two shows while watching a show that you recorded previously [source: Dishnetwork].

You will have to connect your DVR to your TV before you can use it, which will require a separate radio frequency (RF) modulator. Before starting the process, unplug any electronic devices involved in the installation and choose a place for the DVR. Make sure the cables are long enough to reach the TV from that location.

You're now ready to connect your DVR to a TV. Here's how to connect your DVR to a standard TV.

Connect the DVR to the RF Modulator Connect one end of an RCA video cable (the yellow cable) to the Video out jack (also yellow) on the DVR and the Video in port on the RF modulator. Connect the DVR to the TV Connect the RCA audio cables (red and white) to the Audio out R (red) and Audio out L (white) jacks on the DVR, and to the Audio right and Audio left inputs on the TV. Connect the RF Modulator to the TV Connect a coaxial cable to the RF out port on the RF modulator and the RF in port on the back of the TV. Set the TV Make sure the TV is set to either channel three or four, depending on the setting of the RF modulator. The TV and the RF modulator must be set to the same channel. Connect the RF modulator to the cable outlet Connect an RF coaxial cable to the cable outlet on the wall and to the Cable in jack on the DVR. Connect the TV's power to the DVR Plug the TV power cord into the back of the DVR at the far right and plug the DVR's power cord into the wall [source: Plug the TV power cord into the back of the DVR at the far right and plug the DVR's power cord into the wall [source: Comcast ].