How to Travel with a Projector

Above all, you're the one responsible for your projector when you travel. Be careful and mindful of what you do with the projector. It's a fragile piece of sophisticated electronics. Don't pack your projector with your checked luggage when flying [source: Continental ]. Don't drop it or let it bump into things. Don't leave it in hot or damp places [source: Caldwell ]. Cover the lens to keep it from getting scratched or dirty, to ensure that you always have a clear image when projecting. Don't move the projector until it cools down after use [source: Caldwell ].