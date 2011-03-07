Inside a Shaker Flashlight Image Gallery

" " HowStuffWorks.com In just one minute, you can shake your way to powering this battery-less light source known as a shaker flashlight.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The light from the flashlight comes from an LED, or a light emitting diode, through a lens.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The power for the LED stems from the movement of a magnet through a coil of wire on a tube. Each time the magnet moves through the coil of wires, the magnet generates a pulse of electricity. This is what happens when you shake the flashlight.

" " HowStuffWorks.com A capacitor allows you to use the flashlight without continuously shaking it. A capacitor works basically as a battery but with one big advantage: It charges immediately and, after just a few shakes, the flashlight is already usable.

" " HowStuffWorks.com An on/off switch completes the connection between the capacitor and the LED, turning it on by allowing the stored electricity to reach it.

" " iStockphoto.com/peterarlane Hand power doesn't just come from shaking a magnet back and forth. It's actually more common to find devices powered by hand-cranking. Pictured here is a boat's standing light that's powered in exactly this fashion.

" " Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Although we don’t tend to think of these when it comes to hand-powered devices, early automobiles once required hand-cranking in order to create the initial spark necessary for the engine to run.

" " iStockphoto.com/DonNichols This radio is both solar-powered and able to produce hand-cranked electricity to run. It's even equipped with a flashlight!

" " Image courtesy VoosFurniture.com Get rid of unused papers, magazines or newspapers by using this hand-cranked shredder coffee table by Voos Furniture to create your own work of art.

" " Image courtesy Lehmans.com Built by an Amish craftsman, this crank mixer by Lehmans works like a standard stand mixer except that it takes no power. With two speeds, this mixer is helpful when camping or during blackouts.

