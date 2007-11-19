Gifts and Gadgets for Kids of All Ages

" " Discovery Store

Love the pitter-patter of tiny robotic feet? Need a way to stash your cash? Check out some of the latest gifts and gadgets that are at the top of everyone's wish list this holiday season.

Think outside the cube! Cube World players can connect up to 16 cubes and create virtual universes of stick figures that interact. Who knew that stick figures in a cube could be so much fun? Each cube has its own character that has a job, and once they are connected, players can watch the cube mates play, pester and protect each other. It only takes an active imagination and a little battery power to get hours of enjoyment and stick figure action! Add it to your list.

Roboquad

Everybody loves Roboquad! With advanced robotic intelligence, infrared vision and virtual moods, Roboquad is the hottest toy on four legs. Roboquad gives budding techies the chance to live the future today. He gets cranky, happy, attentive, aloof and jumpy as he scoots about on any surface. Not only does he respond to his environment, Roboquad is also the proud recipient of numerous toy awards. Add it to your list.

­iSoundz Airstix

Beat masters can take the show on the road with the iSoundz Digital Air Stix. Whether they want to create their own music or play along with their favorite songs, these drumsticks make sure the beat lives on, anytime and anywhere. With built-in speakers and MP3 compatibility, the iSoundz Airstix are sure to be a hit. Add it to your list.