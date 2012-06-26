How the 4moms Origami Stroller Works

" " The 4moms Origami stroller is sort of like a luxury car for someone who can't drive yet. Courtesy of 4moms

Like the song says, I believe the children are our future. And while we know we should teach them well and let them lead the way, if you have $849.99 to spare, you can at least treat your little bundle of joy well by getting him or her the stroller of the future.

The 4moms Origami stroller is a luxury car for people who will need to make it through a few more presidential administrations before they can get behind the wheel. Though the Origami stroller follows the same basic idea as other strollers -- put the kid in it, push where you need to go -- it has features, like daytime running lamps, an LCD dashboard and a cell phone charger, that makes the stroller your kid is currently riding in look medieval.

Maybe it's because of all the diapers they change, but most parents are pretty good at smelling BS. And a stroller that does everything the Origami stroller can do is sure to have some drawbacks. Daytime running lamps and cell phone chargers need batteries, and those batteries add weight, right? And all those accessories are bound to get in the way when it's time to fold the stroller and go.

The thing is, the 4moms Origami stroller only weighs 1.5 pounds (0.7 kilograms) more than a Stokke Xplory stroller, which has a similar modern design -- and a bigger price tag than the Origami [source: Stokke].

When it comes to folding, however, the Origami makes the Xplory look like it should be Xtinct. The Origami is a power folding stroller. Get the power folding feature started and you'll be as wide-eyed as an infant watching TV for the first time. Like the little drooler, your only thought will be, "How'd they do THAT?"