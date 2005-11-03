How Robotic Vacuums Work

Robotic Vacuum Models
There are lots of vacuuming robots on the market, and all of them cover certain tasks -- most notably, they vacuum. Most models also feature some sort of obstacle-avoidance system and come equipped with a remote control. Beyond that, there are differences between products that account for the great range in price. Here, we'll discuss several robotic vacuums and their distinguishing characteristics.
As you can see from the pricier models, the trend in robotic vacuums is toward a more complete home robot that will do more than just clean your floor. Products sold as vacuuming robots are starting to offer additional features like Internet connectivity, home surveillance and air-purification. The future is likely to see home robots that download music, answer your phone and preheat your oven while they vacuum your house.
Advertisement
For more information on robotic vacuums and related topics, check out the links below.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- "Intelligent Carpet Directs Robot Vacuum." Discovery News. http://dsc.discovery.com/news/briefs/20050613/smartcarpet_print.html
- "iRobot Roomba Robotic FloorVac." RoombaReview. http://www.roombareview.com/roomba/roomba-review-2.shtml
- "New Roomba Vacuum Finds Its Way Home." PC World. http://www.pcworld.com/resource/printable/article/0,aid,116854,00.asp
- "Robot Reviews At Home." OnRobo.com http://www.onrobo.com/reviews/At_Home/Vacuum_Cleaners/
- "Roomba Diagnostic Mode." BoiseRobotics.com. http://boiserobotics.com/wrap.php?file=roombadiag.html&opt=X
- "Roomba: How It Works." iRobot. http://www.irobot.com/consumer/roomba_technology.cfm