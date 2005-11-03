How Robotic Vacuums Work

" "

The Roomba Red is approximately 13 inches (33 cm) in diameter and 3.5 inches (9 cm) tall. An external examination reveals the following parts:

" "

Roombas run on a rechargeable NiMH battery. The Roomba Red battery pack is rated at 3 amp-hours and takes about seven hours to fully charge to about 18 volts. Some of the more recent Roomba models have cut that charge time down to about three hours. A full charge equals approximately two hours of cleaning time, which in the Roomba world means vacuuming three medium-size rooms before it needs to rejuice. The mobility system consists primarily of two motor-driven, tracked wheels. Roomba steers by alternating the power supplied to each wheel.

Advertisement

" "

Roomba has a total of five motors:

One driving each wheel (2 total)

One driving the vacuum

One driving the spinning side brush

One driving the agitator assembly

In the following sections, we'll address each of the systems that make Roomba work, beginning with the most robotically interesting one: the navigation system.