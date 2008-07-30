Night Vision Pictures

" " THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images Night vision is most often used by the military, such as this French army infantryman with night-vision goggles. In the next picture, see U.S Navy SEALS through night-vision goggles.

" " John Moore/Getty Images U.S. Navy SEALS await a night mission to capture Iraqi insurgent leaders. Night vision is green as the human eye can differentiate the most shades of green as compared to other colors. See an example of night vision viewing distance in the next picture.

" " John Moore/Getty Images A U.S. Special Forces MH-53 helicopter arrives to take U.S. Navy SEALS on a night mission. Viewing distance can be over 500 feet with certain types of night-vision equipment. Take a look inside a cockpit next.

" " Leland Comer/U.S. Navy Photo/Newsmakers/Getty Images Lieutenant Junior Grade William Urban from Jacksonville, FL, uses a Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) system to search for 'survivors' during a combat search and rescue (CSAR) exercise. See another common use for night vision on the next page.

" " John Moore/Getty Images Using infrared lasers only seen with night vision goggles, U.S. Marines set out on a search operation for insurgents during the early hours in Iraq. See a U.S. soldier exploring an Iraqi home with night vision next.

" " John Moore/Getty Images A U.S. Marine pauses in the living room of an Iraqi home while on a search operation. Night vision for military use is usually mounted on the user's head or to this object on the next page.

" " John Moore/Getty Images A U.S. Marine uses night-vision goggles while on a search operation. Night vision can be attached to rifles as well as helmets. Get a close up of camouflaged night-vision binoculars on the next page.

" " DAN MATERNA/AFP/Getty Images A Czech commando, member of Army's 601st Special Forces Unit, wears night-vision binoculars during a training in anti-guerrillas skills. The president on the next page greets special night forces soldiers.

" " PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images U.S. President George W. Bush greets U.S. Army soldiers that are members of a special night operations unit all wearing night-vision equipment. Another famous political figure on the next page explores night vision.

" " Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage Prince Charles, Prince of Wales looks at a night vision sight during a visit to the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment at the University of Essex. Night vision isn't just for the military. A civilian tries on night-vision goggles in the next picture.

" " CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images A man demonstrates night-vision goggles at the 'Building a Secure World Convention' at Kensington Olympia, in London. What could a restaurant use night vision for? See the next picture.

" " Luo Wei/ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images A waiter wearing night-vision goggles carries food into a dark restaurant in Beijing, China. Customers are encouraged to eat in the dark to gain a better understanding of what it's like to be blind. Or you can check out night vision through marriage next.