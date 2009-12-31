Essential Gadget Pictures

" " AP Photo/Paul Sakuma The BlackBerry provides a vital link to corporate communications for many. Though some people use theirs for personal e-mail, the device on the next page is even more popular for that purpose.

" " AP Photo/Kin Cheung Apple's iPhone encouraged consumers to pick up and use smartphones. Opening the device up to third-party application developers created a business model that has been widely adopted by other manufacturers. The next gadget was also popularized by Apple.

" " Courtesy Apple After breaking into the portable digital music player with its original iPod, Apple began creating devices with different features to match a number of price points. On the next page, we'll look at a device that you can use when you need to find your way.

" " Courtesy Magellan A GPS receiver is able to determine your location by interpreting the information it receives from global positioning satellites in orbit near your position. On the next page, you'll see a gadget that changed the way we see the world.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images Once known for poor-quality images, digital cameras have improved so significantly that they're more common than film cameras. On the next page, we'll look at a gadget that changed the way radio works.

" " Ethan Miller/Getty Images Satellite radio offers customers hundreds of stations and reception over a much broader area than terrestrial radio stations. Users must pay a fee to subscribe, however, and must purchase a specialized radio. Next, we'll look at another audio technology.

" " Courtesy Consumer Guide Products Active noise-canceling headphones like these from Bose create their own sound waves to block out low frequencies through a principle known as destructive interference. Next, we'll look at another type of listening device.

" " Ethan Miller/Getty Images Bluetooth headsets, like this Nokia BH-904 Bluetooth headset, let people connect with their cell phones and smartphones without a wired connection. On the next page, we'll look at a gadget that will help you clean up.

" " HowStuffWorks.com illustration The robotic vacuum travels around your home, sucking up dirt without much effort from you. On the next page, we'll look at the underside to see the business end of this automatic vacuum.

" " HowStuffWorks.com illustration This is what the underside of a robotic vacuum looks like. Don't forget to clean out the dirt bin! On the next page, we'll look at another robotic gadget by the makers of this machine.

" " Courtesy iRobot iRobot's Looj is designed to travel the length of your gutter and clean it out. The machine is remote controlled, theoretically keeping you from having to scoop out your gutters by hand. Next, we'll look at a gadget that lets you work on the go.

" " AP Photo/Paul Sakuma Netbooks are similar to notebook computers, but their lower-power processors and smaller size makes them much more portable. Wireless Internet access makes it easy to connect almost anywhere, but how do you find a hotspot? You'll see, on the next page.

" " Courtesy Targus WiFi detectors can help you track down a signal without having to unpack all your goodies to see if you can hook up and download your e-mail. For another gadget that'll help you on the go, move on to the next page.

" " Courtesy Sling Media The Slingbox PRO-HD lets you watch your TV from home -- in high definition -- anywhere you have Internet access. You can even watch using some types of smartphone. So how do you power your portable devices? We've got a suggestion on the next page.

" " Courtesy Solio Solar power chargers like this one from Solio will help you keep your gadgets powered up when you're away from an electrical outlet. Most have a variety of plugs available to let you charge devices from multiple manufacturers. To learn more, visit our Gadgets Channel or test your knowledge with the Gadgets World Record Quiz.