5 Great Tech Gifts for Artistic Kids

" " Have a budding photographer at home? Newer digital cameras have gotten decidedly child-friendly. Marcy Maloy/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Got a creative kid at home? If that kid is like most, he or she probably wants -- no, probably needs -- the newest thing in high technology. And if you're like most, you may feel a bit wary about it: What happened to crayons and clay and pipe cleaners?

But then, what parent wants to stifle a kid's desire to master what is undeniably a necessary skill in modern times? Sure, technology has its downsides -- hours spent texting or pressing buttons on a controller or staring passively at a TV is not exactly brain-teasing. But there's another side to the tech world: software and gadgets that encourage active, creative pursuits.

Advertisement

For artistic kids, the perfect gift can be one that uses technology to enhance a creative pursuit like drawing or movie-making or music composition. Here, five excellent options for your little painter, composer, photographer or documentarian, beginning with a common gadget wisely redesigned for little hands ...