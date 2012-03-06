5 Ways to Keep Your Kids Off Their Cell Phones

" " This pic would be a lot cuter if we didn't know these kids spend almost every waking minute on their phones. Anne Ackermann/Photodisc/ Getty Images

The average American teenager sends or receives more than 3,300 texts per month. Think about that for a minute. That's more than six texts per waking hour, or more than one every 10 minutes. It's not surprising then, that dealing with kids and cell phones can be exceptionally taxing for parents. Between frequent phone calls, extreme amounts of texting, downloading apps and taking and sending photos, cell phones can cost a lot of money and lead to an almost unbelievable amount of wasted time. Scratch that -- it's only unbelievable to those who have yet to see exactly how much time most kids today really do spend on their phones.

So, what to do? You may want to think about introducing reasonable rules to keep your kids -- and phone bills -- in check. It may be a challenge at first, but a set of consistent rules will help your kids see that you mean business, as well as allow your family to eat dinner together without the constant sound whatever annoying ringtone your child has on their phone this week interrupting the conversation.

Advertisement

Here are five ways to keep your kids off their cell phones (or at least, try to)!