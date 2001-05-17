How Location Tracking Works

­ Mobile phones are becoming more than just a way to call a friend, they are now allowing us to organize our lives, connect to the Internet, shop and take photos. Soon, new lo­cation-based services will be offered as new location-aware technology is rolled out. These location-based services will offer personalized services that are connected the specific location.

Currently, the most recognized location-based service is the navigation systems found in many new cars. As these technologies advance, it will be easier to find the services you are looking for. For example, if you are looking for an ATM, you just ask for it and the system gives you the location and directions. Other services include traffic advisories and roadside assistance.

Advertisement

On a smaller scale, wireless LANs will be set up in malls and other areas of commerce to locate wireless devices equipped to receive messages. Here is where retailers can send coupons or other offers to your cell phone as you walk through their stores. Shoppers will likely have the choice to opt out of these services.

The success or failure of location-based services largely depends on the roll out of E911 Phase 2 deployment, which is requiring wireless service providers to more accurately locate cell phones in case of emergencies.