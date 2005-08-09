How DLP Sets Work

" " A DLP projector Photo courtesy of Texas Instruments

You've probably seen DLP technology and not realized it, because it's being adopted for use all over the world. Some current uses include:

Business projectors - to deliver marketing, sales and training presentations

Home theaters - for showing movies, viewing TV programs on a large screen, playing video games, viewing still camera digital pictures, surfing the Internet

Video walls - found in the command and control centers used by telecommunications and utility companies

Commercial entertainment applications - concerts, corporate launch events, award ceremonies and casinos

Projection systems for large groups - classrooms, hotels and convention centers and houses of worship

DLP Cinema is also growing at a lightning-fast pace. It’s currently being rolled out to movie theaters all over the world with 1,943 screens in North America, 572 in Europe, 398 in Asia and 26 in Latin America, plus an additional 285 installed in screening rooms and post-production houses [Source: DLP.com]. In mid-2006, approximately 32,000 cinema systems conversions were announced for North America, including the purchase of 13,000 systems by National CineMedia, the joint venture owned by Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment Inc., and Cinemark USA.

Future Uses of DLP

There are numerous projects in the works for DLP technology. One project, 3D digital projection, is currently in the testing phase at some theaters around the country. Conventional 3D projection requires the use of two synchronized projectors, which increases costs and requires projectionists to have a lot of technical knowledge. DLP Cinema 3D projection would eliminate that because it only needs one projector. There are 182 DLP Cinema-equipped movie screens in North America presenting feature films in 3D. Carmike Cinemas has recently announced plans to convert 500 of their DLP Cinema screens for 3D projections.

However, there are other uses being developed for DLP beyond projection and TVs. Some other applications that could incorporate its high-definition image creation are:

Photo finishing

Holographic storage

Microscopes

Spectroscopes

Medical imaging

­As time goes on, and the technology advances, scientists and developers are likely to discover even more uses for DMDs and DLP technology.

OMAP Technology Thanks to Daniel Guzman for his assistance with this article. OMAP is a wireless technology from Texas Instruments, found in handset PDAs, portable data terminals, cell phones and other multimedia-enhanced devices. Using DLP and OMAP together, consumers can now use their wireless device to capture and store content, like digital movies, video games and TV shows. Then, they can watch the content with others via a connection to mobile, palm-sized DLP pocket projectors that are full featured, but weigh less than one pound. Thirty to fifty inch projected images are possible, giving mobile “big screen” entertainment. Read More

