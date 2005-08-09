How DLP Sets Work

Current and Future Uses of DLP
You've probably seen DLP technology and not realized it, because it's being adopted for use all over the world. Some current uses include:
- Business projectors - to deliver marketing, sales and training presentations
- Home theaters - for showing movies, viewing TV programs on a large screen, playing video games, viewing still camera digital pictures, surfing the Internet
- Video walls - found in the command and control centers used by telecommunications and utility companies
- Commercial entertainment applications - concerts, corporate launch events, award ceremonies and casinos
- Projection systems for large groups - classrooms, hotels and convention centers and houses of worship
DLP Cinema is also growing at a lightning-fast pace. It’s currently being rolled out to movie theaters all over the world with 1,943 screens in North America, 572 in Europe, 398 in Asia and 26 in Latin America, plus an additional 285 installed in screening rooms and post-production houses [Source: DLP.com]. In mid-2006, approximately 32,000 cinema systems conversions were announced for North America, including the purchase of 13,000 systems by National CineMedia, the joint venture owned by Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment Inc., and Cinemark USA.
Future Uses of DLP
There are numerous projects in the works for DLP technology. One project, 3D digital projection, is currently in the testing phase at some theaters around the country. Conventional 3D projection requires the use of two synchronized projectors, which increases costs and requires projectionists to have a lot of technical knowledge. DLP Cinema 3D projection would eliminate that because it only needs one projector. There are 182 DLP Cinema-equipped movie screens in North America presenting feature films in 3D. Carmike Cinemas has recently announced plans to convert 500 of their DLP Cinema screens for 3D projections.
However, there are other uses being developed for DLP beyond projection and TVs. Some other applications that could incorporate its high-definition image creation are:
- Photo finishing
- Holographic storage
- Microscopes
- Spectroscopes
- Medical imaging
As time goes on, and the technology advances, scientists and developers are likely to discover even more uses for DMDs and DLP technology.
