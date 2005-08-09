How DLP Sets Work

If you walk into a store to look at TVs or search for one online, you will see that there are hundreds of options to choose from. You can get a traditional cathode ray tube (CRT) TV set, a rear projector, or a big-screen TV, in dozens of sizes, shapes and colors. Ranging in size from 37 inches to more than 80 inches, big-screen TVs come in several different styles:
- Plasma Display Panel (Plasma) – used to create "flat," wall-mounted displays
- Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) – historically used in business projectors
- Liquid Crystal over Silicon (LCoS) – an emerging, but unproven, reflective version of LCD
- Front projectors – small stand-alone units that project the image onto the screen or wall from the front
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
DLP sets are usually lower in price than plasmas and LCDs, and they tend to have a better picture. As DLP technology improves, the benefits continue to increase. If you are looking for the most bang for your buck, then DLP sets are definitely an option.
In this article, we’ll see what’s in a DLP set that makes it work, how it’s different from other TVs, what it’s currently being used for and where it’s headed in the future.