How DLP Sets Work

­If yo­u walk into a store to look at TVs or search for one online, you will see that there are hundreds of options to choose from. You can get a traditional cathode ray tube (CRT) TV set, a rear projector, or a big-screen TV, in dozens of sizes, shapes and colors. Ranging in size from 37 inches to more than 80 inches, big-screen TVs come in several different styles:

­ DLP sets are usually lower in price than plasmas and LCDs, and they tend to have a better picture. As DLP technology improves, the benefits continue to increase. If you are looking for the most bang for your buck, then ­DLP sets are definitely an option.

Advertisement

In this article, we’ll see­ what’s in a DLP set that makes it work, how it’s different from other TVs, what it’s currently being used for and where it’s headed in the future. ­