7 Best Ways to Charge Your iPod Without an Outlet

Keep your iPod going...and going...without an outlet!
iPods and iPhones are not just another gadget. They're so universal that even calling them a 'phenomenon' is inadequate. At least for now, iPods are a fact of life. They are simply how we listen to music in the 21st century (sorry, Zune).

Since that's the case, maybe it's time we stop powering them with chargers we plug into the wall?outlets are so 20th century, after all. And with so many options available to power our 'pods with innovative, clean energy, who wants to be stuck in the past?

These are the 7 best ways to power your iPod without plugging it into the wall. They all make for good ways to green your iPod.

Contents
  1. Play With a Yo-Yo
  2. Use Portable Solar Power
  3. Swing a Pretend Golf Club
  4. Crank Away
  5. Hit the Dance Floor
  6. Do Grip Exercises
  7. Harness Wind Power

1. Play With a Yo-Yo

Yes, the iYo-yo charger will generate power from a tiny battery that's charged as you yo.

2. Use Portable Solar Power

There are more portable solar power chargers than ever

3. Swing a Pretend Golf Club

Ecofriend reports that you can find a faux golf club that will charge and store energy every time you swing it, which you can then use to power your iPod. Swing a pretend golf club. Ecofriend reports that you can find a faux golf club that will charge and store energy every time you swing it, which you can then use to power your iPod.

4. Crank Away

It's actually sort of surprising how many hand crank chargers have emerged in recent years

5. Hit the Dance Floor

This one might seem ridiculous, if it wasn't preceded by a fake golf club and a yo-yo charger...but it is indeed true

6. Do Grip Exercises

If you're doing hand workouts to fight carpel tunnel syndrome, or you'd just like to work up to a firmer handshake, kill two birds with one stone with this strange hand exercise iPod charger.

7. Harness Wind Power

A really tiny amount of wind power, that is.

