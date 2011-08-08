5 Restaurant Apps for Serious Foodies

" " What great restaurants can you find with the help of an app? Jupiterimages/Comstock/ Thinkstock

In an era where we have 24/7 access to cooking shows, magazines, and Web sites, it seems like more and more people are calling themselves "foodies." Foodie used to be another term for a connoisseur of gourmet food, who turned up his nose at everyday dishes and dined at expensive five-star restaurants. That lifestyle wasn't realistic for most people.

Modern foodies are a totally different breed. Rather than focusing on the gourmet, today's foodie is more interested in pursuing the delicious, whether it's at an expensive restaurant or a dive bar with the best fried pickles in town. As more people self-identify as foodies, quality food is becoming more accessible not just in the kitchen, but in restaurants. Thanks to a slew of restaurant apps, it's easier than ever to track down delicious dining to satisfy your inner foodie.

Advertisement

A good restaurant app does more than just provide ratings. Apps should be intuitive to use and let you search for exactly the dining experience you're looking for. Do you want to focus on local favorites? Are you a vegetarian or vegan foodie? Are you looking for not just the right restaurant, but to try its best dish? Don't worry. Whether you're a serious foodie looking for a new dining experience or just want to eat out without the guesswork, there's an app for that.