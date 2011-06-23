With digital cameras, customizing photos to fit your needs is easier than ever. You don't have to be a computer whiz to learn how to edit photos to make them bigger or smaller. If you're printing a digital photo, you may want to change the size to fit your picture frame. When e-mailing photos, smaller files take less time to download and less space in your mailbox [source: HP]. With Windows XP, you can resize your digital photos in just a few seconds. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to resize a photo.

Open the folder that holds the picture you want to resize. Right click on the thumbnail of the picture you want to edit. A dropdown menu will appear. Select Resize Pictures from the menu. A new dialog box will open entitled Resize Pictures. Select the size that you want the photo to be (small, medium, large or handheld PC) and click OK. Keep in mind that if you're planning on e-mailing the photo or posting it on the Internet, a small photo is big enough. You can manually set the photo size by clicking on the Advanced tab, which is located in the bottom left corner of the dialog box. Then click on Custom and enter the height and width you want. Click OK to resize the photo to your specifications.

Windows will automatically create a new file of your resized photo with the same name as the original and the size in brackets. For example, if your original photo was called wedding.jpg and you decreased the size of the photo to small, the new file will be called wedding (Small).jpg and will be found in the same folder [source: Saltzman].