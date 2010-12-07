10 Fall Photography Ideas

" " If you want to capture your little ones in costume, you should do so before it gets dark. Sean Locke/ Getty Images

On Halloween night, every parent has a camera in hand, taking group shots of the neighborhood ghouls as they go house to house in an undying quest for more sugar. Even though Halloween seems like a natural photo opportunity, it doesn't always result in a lot of great shots. And there's good reason for that.

For starters, most Halloween photos are taken at night. Anytime you use the built-in flash on your camera, be prepared for a lot of washed out colors and red eyes. The best solution is to take most of your pictures at dusk, when the light is appropriately shadowy, but strong enough to disable the flash.

Also, when was the last time you saw a really impressive group photo? There are so many things that can go wrong with a group shot, especially when kids are involved. Somebody is always going to have his or her eyes closed or finger in his or her nose. Plus, what's the subject of a group shot? What is the arresting image that draws the viewer's focus?

After you've taken the requisite group shot, get a close-up of your kid with his or her mask tipped up as your child sneaks a bite of Snickers. You could also capture your three-year-old daughter's heavily made-up eyes in that ridiculous princess costume. Those will be the pics that survive the delete key.

While we're talking Halloween, let's share some tips on taking good jack-o'-lantern pics.