What to do with a Broken Guitar Hero Guitar

Some of the guitars for the Xbox 360 came with a defective whammy bar, but the bar isn't that defective. According to Kotaku.com, you can fix the whammy bar by loosening a few screws and adjusting the position of the motion sensors. Check out their diagram.

The Les Paul Guitars also have a design flaw. Find out how to fix those. If you're afraid to DIY, there are plenty of fix-it shops aching for business.