Inside the Nintendo 3DS

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld gaming device that incorporates 3-D graphics without requiring special glasses.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 You control games on the Nintendo 3DS through a combination of the gamepad, buttons, circular pad and the stylus. The camera and microphone can also come into play.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The game Face Raiders lets you take a photo of yourself which you then blast into tiny digital bits.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The main circuitboard on the Nintendo 3DS contains chips ranging from sensors to processors.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This illustration shows how a parallax barrier -- like the one found in the Nintendo 3DS -- creates the illusion of a three-dimensional object without the need for glasses.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This what the Nintendo 3DS's 3-D screen looks like with the protective covering removed. You can see the speakers mounted on either side of the screen.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS introduces augmented reality gaming into the Nintendo experience with special cards.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS and power cord.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS comes with a telescoping stylus that fits snugly in the back of the device.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS comes with several cards designed for augmented reality games.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 You can see the two cameras on the back of the Nintendo 3DS - they let you take 3-D pictures.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The side view of the Nintendo 3DS - you can see the switches for the Wi-Fi and 3-D features.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 On this side of the Nintendo 3DS you can see the SD card slot and volume control.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The back of the Nintendo 3DS is where you'll find the power port, cartridge slot and stylus slot.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The bottom of the Nintendo 3DS. Nintendo uses standard 00 Phillips-head.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The right side of the Nintendo 3DS has the power button and standard Nintendo game buttons.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The left side of the Nintendo 3DS has the standard gamepad controller as well as a new circular pad controller.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS's touch-screen surface is a resistive touch screen.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 A close up on the base of the Nintendo 3DS shows the placement of the main control buttons.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The front-facing camera on the Nintendo 3DS can take images that you can use in applications and games.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 After taking photos, you can use the stylus to add your own personal touch to pictures. We love Matt!

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 You'll occasionally get updates on the Nintendo 3DS either from Nintendo or by walking by other people playing on their own systems.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The sound recorder on the Nintendo 3DS lets you play with the microphone to create your own sound effects.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Replacing the battery of the Nintendo 3DS is simple -- you just need a size 00 Phillips-head to remove the back plate.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS with the back panel removed.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 A view of the opened Nintendo 3DS from the back.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS's battery pops out without much trouble.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Only a few screws hold the base of the Nintendo 3DS together.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Opening up the Nintendo 3DS voids your warranty. Better let us do it.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Here's the circuitboard for the Nintendo 3DS.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The back side of the Nintendo 3DS circuitboard reveals the contacts for the buttons and gamepad controls.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Lifting the SD card slot reveals the Toshiba flash memory chip.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Here's the Nintendo 3DS's resistive touch screen free from its frame.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The back of the Nintendo 3DS touch screen isn't terribly exciting.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS case free of its guts.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The protective covering has been removed from the 3D screen on the Nintendo 3DS.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Here you can see the rubber pads that rest against the controls' contacts.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The back of the Nintendo 3DS 3-D screen. You can see the wiring and the back of the speakers.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Here's the resistive touch screen for the Nintendo 3DS with its protective cover removed.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The back panel of the 3DS with all extraneous elements removed.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Flip the back panel over and you'll see the frame upon which the electronics are mounted.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 A close look at the wires that provide power to the 3-D screen and sound system for the Nintendo 3DS.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This part of the case serves as the mount for the controls and touch screen display.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Nintendo 3DS comes with a 2 gigabyte SD card from Toshiba.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This tiny chip controls the Nintendo 3DS's infrared transceiver.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The IR chip for the Nintendo 3DS next to an SD card to give an idea of scale.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This odd-looking component is the interface for the Nintendo 3DS's circle pad controller.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Wi-Fi board for the Nintendo 3DS. The long wire is the Wi-Fi antenna.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Highlighted is the ARM CPU for the Nintendo 3DS. This chip provides the horsepower.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This tiny highlighted chip in the Nintendo 3DS is a gyroscope sensor made by Invensense.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 The Fujitsu chip in the Nintendo 3DS provides the random access memory (RAM) for the device.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Toshiba's chip gives the Nintendo 3DS its flash memory storage.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This chip from Texas Instruments is a graphics processing unit (GPU), which takes some of the burden of generating graphics off the CPU.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This mysterious chip in the Nintendo 3DS appears to be related to recording data.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This itty bitty chip is Nintendo 3DS's accelerometer.

Advertisement

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 A selection of buttons from the Nintendo 3DS.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 Assorted Nintendo 3DS components.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This is how many screws it takes to keep a Nintendo 3DS from falling apart. The button provides a sense of scale.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 HowStuffWorks.com can sometimes be a little cruel to electronics but it's all in the pursuit of knowledge.

" " © HowStuffWorks.com 2011 This is what a Nintendo 3DS looks like once we're done with it.