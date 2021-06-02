How to Delete Your Twitter Account

" " It's easy to get rid of your Twitter account. Free-Photos/Pixabay

Twitter can be fun but also draining. The ubiquitous social media platform has been around for more than a decade, loudly broadcasting the views of whoever has the most followers. So maybe you've decided to give yourself a break. Deleting Twitter is easy enough; it's coming to that decision that takes some real thought.

Before you can delete your account, Twitter requires that you deactivate it. Deactivating Twitter puts your account in a queue for 30 days, after which Twitter will delete it if you do nothing. For those of you ready to pull the trigger and get yourself off one of the most popular social media platforms on Earth, follow the directions below:

Step One: Go to Twitter

Go to the Twitter app or website. Click "Settings and privacy" on the mobile app or the "MORE" button with the "..." next to it on the website. Look for "Account" or "Your account" in "Settings and Privacy."

Step Two: Deactivate the Account

Under "Your account" on the right-hand side you'll see a number of options. Click "Deactivate your account."

Read the account deactivation information, then click "Deactivate." Deactivating your account does a couple of major things. Your display name, @username and public profile won't be viewable on Twitter, but you also get 30 days to restore your account.

Step Three: Confirm Your Password

Type in your password and confirm you want to deactivate by clicking the "Deactivate account" button. If you don't log back into your account for 30 days, your account will be deleted permanently. Once deleted, all of your information will disappear and your username becomes available for reuse by someone else.