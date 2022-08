How to Recycle Remote Controls

A number of electronics companies have started national recycling initiatives, asking consumers to recycle their used electronics by giving them back to the electronics companies. Companies want to do their part for the environment by incorporating a supply of recycled parts into the manufacturing of new electronics. Everyone wins when you donate your old electronics. You get a clean house and the manufacturers depend less on nonrenewable resources [source: Sony ]. You can drop off used electronics of any brand at participating retailers or e-recycling drop off centers. You can also participate in a pick-up program [source: Sony ].