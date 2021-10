How to Connect a DVD Player to a TV

Set the DVD player on a shelf near the TV. Make sure the DVD cables will reach the TV from the shelf you choose. Because the player has a motor inside, it creates heat. Placing the DVD on top of or underneath other devices may cause overheating [source: Fleischmann ].

Connect your DVD player with the included cables. Use the best choice for your type of TV. If you have an HDMI connector, that will give you the best picture and sound. Depending on your setup, you may need to use a composite cable instead, which is the one with the red, white, and yellow plugs on each end.

Whichever cable you use, plug one end into the DVD player, and the other into the corresponding port in the TV. If you are using the composite cable, plug the other end of the cord into the terminals on the DVD player marked Line Out. Be sure to insert the plugs into the terminals with corresponding colors. The red and white plugs are for sound, the yellow is for video.