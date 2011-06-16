It's easy to connect a DVD player to a TV set. Yurdakul/Getty Images
There's no need to wait in long lines, pay a fortune for tickets and popcorn and sit in a noisy theater just to watch high-quality movies. With a DVD player, you can enjoy your favorite movies without any expensive hassles or distractions. In just a few moments, you can take the DVD player out of the box, connect it to your TV and sit back to watch a show. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to connect a DVD player to a TV.
- Unplug your TV and DVD player.
- Set the DVD player on a shelf near the TV. Make sure the DVD cables will reach the TV from the shelf you choose. Because the player has a motor inside, it creates heat. Placing the DVD on top of or underneath other devices may cause overheating [source: Fleischmann].
- Connect your DVD player with the included cables. Use the best choice for your type of TV. If you have an HDMI connector, that will give you the best picture and sound. Depending on your setup, you may need to use a composite cable instead, which is the one with the red, white, and yellow plugs on each end.
- Whichever cable you use, plug one end into the DVD player, and the other into the corresponding port in the TV. If you are using the composite cable, plug the other end of the cord into the terminals on the DVD player marked Line Out. Be sure to insert the plugs into the terminals with corresponding colors. The red and white plugs are for sound, the yellow is for video.
- Plug the DVD player's power cord into an electrical outlet in the wall. Always plug in the power cord after you have connected all the other plugs. Connecting the electricity first may set the TV channels incorrectly. Plug in the TV and turn it on also [source: Sony].
- Once you have turned everything on and set the TV channel to view the DVD player output, refer to the user manual to change the language display on the DVD home screen, if necessary.
- If your DVD player has a clock, check that the clock is set correctly. If the clock doesn't set itself, refer to the user manual to manually change the time [source: Sony].
- Insert a DVD into the player to see if your connection was successful. Remember that DVDs often come with menus, so most of them will not play automatically. You must use the remote control to select the desired options [source: Fleischmann].
Originally Published: Jun 16, 2011