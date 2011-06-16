How to Connect Audio Speakers to a Receiver

Place your speakers where you think you'd like to have them in the room. It's important to do this before connecting the speakers to the receiver, because the distance between the speakers and the receiver will determine what gauge cable you'll use. Most home theaters will use 14 gauge cables [source: Pollard ].

Examine your electronics to see what types of cables are compatible with your models. There are many ways to achieve good quality sound. Bringing as much as information as you can to an audio specialist will ensure that the cable connection is easy and clear [source: Bar ].

Turn off the power to all the equipment you're working with. It's important to do this before connecting the cables.

Connect each of the speakers to the receiver using the cables. The number of cables you have will depend on the number of speakers you have. Start by inputting the two-pronged plugs into the corresponding terminals in the back of the speaker. The colors on the ends of the plugs will correspond to the terminals they connect to.

Input the two-pronged plugs into the terminals on the back of the receiver marked Speakers. Each speaker has two terminals. The colored plug goes into the colored terminal and the black plug goes into the black terminal.