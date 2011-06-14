There are many reasons to burn some or all of your music collection onto a CD, including to free up space for the new songs without losing the old ones, making backups of your favorite music and taking your music on the road. Before starting, decide what kind of CD to use -- CD-R or CD-RW. The CD-R only allows you to burn stuff once -- you can't delete files and start over. The CD-RW lets you do it all over again. While this is an advantage, CD-RWs are far more expensive than CD-Rs [source: EZ-Tracks].

Here's how to burn music onto a CD using Windows Media Player:

Advertisement