How to Build a Speaker Box

Listening to great sound doesn't have to come at a great price. With just a few materials, you can build a box to house your speakers with sound quality as good as anything you might buy. Follow the steps listed below and build your own speaker box.
Materials:
- Speaker driver
- Wood
- Wood Glue
- Screws
- Black speaker cloth
- Braces
- Insulation, such as fiberglass or polyfill
Here's what to do:
- Purchase six wood boards. These boards will be the sides of your speaker box. Before deciding what wood to buy, ask a sales' associate what wood provides the best acoustics [source: Anderson].
- Measure and cut the boards so they fit around your speaker driver. The measurements will depend on the size and style speaker box you want to build.
- Measure the face of your speaker driver. Cut a hole in one of the boards for the speaker driver to sit in. This board will be the front panel of the speaker box.
- Screw the speaker driver to the front panel of the speaker box. (Place the screws in the holes on the speaker driver's side.)
- Cut the black speaker cloth to fit across the entire front panel board. Glue the cloth to the edges of the board.
- Drill holes in all the boards. Screw five of the boards together, including the board with the speaker driver, creating a box. Leave the box open in the back.
- Screw a brace to the inside of each corner of the box. This makes the box sturdier and prevents the boards from shaking when the volume is high.
- Fill the box with insulation. Choose your insulation based on the sound you want to create. Experiment with different amounts of insulation until you perfect the acoustics [source: Sabin].
- Make a hole in the back panel for the speaker wires to connect to the electricity.
- Thread the wires through the hole.
- Screw in the back panel to close the speaker box. Your speaker box is ready.
